Cádiz announces the signing of Santiago Arzamendia

07/08/2021 at 6:36 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Cádiz works tirelessly in the transfer market. After announcing the incorporations of Haroyan and Tomás Alarcón, the Cadiz team has made official the hiring of Paraguayan international Santiago Arzamendia. The full back lands in Spain from Cerro Porteño, whose colors he has defended since 2017.

Despite his youth, Arzamendia arrives at LaLiga Santander as an internationally contrasted footballer. The former Cerro Porteño has occupied the left lane of the Paraguayan team 11 times since his debut in 2019. The young defender has been a key piece in the schemes of ‘Toto’ Berizzo during the Copa América, even becoming part of the ideal eleven of the first phase of the tournament. Their adventure in the competition ended in the quarterfinals after falling to Peru on penalties.

With the signing of Arzamendia, Cádiz kills two birds with one stone. On the one hand, he ensures the future of Ramón de Carranza’s left lane with a quite versatile offensive side, since he has occasionally acted from the inside. On the other hand, it covers a scarce position of troops, since the only footballer in the squad who met the profile so far was ‘Pacha’ Espino.

Cádiz has acquired 80% of the footballer’s passTherefore, Cerro Porteño secures 20% of the profits in the event of a future sale. Arzamendia will sign for four seasons, so he will wear the elastic of the Cadiz team until 2025.