The automaker Cadillac has always been characterized by offering car models with very good performance in all different classes, luxury cars and is one of the favorite brands of customers.

Cadillac has released excellent models at all times, the classics are highly sought after today. It has models such as the Escalade, El Dorado, DeVille, Cadillac CTS, Cadillac STS, Cadillac CTS-V among many more. However, bad times, bad ideas we all have them and many times it is better to just forget about them.

Cadillac has also built a lot of cars that he probably prefers we don’t remember. This is the glass of the Cadillac Cimarron which is one of the worst cars of all time.

He Cadillac Cimarron It is an entry-level luxury car manufactured and marketed by the Cadillac division of General Motors from 1981 to 1988 as a four-door sedan in a single generation.

The Cimarron stands out as the lowest point in GM’s product planning for its low sales, poor performance, and poorly conceived plate engineering.

The Caddy was built on GM’s J platform at the South Gate, California, and Janesville, Wisconsin plants between 1981 and 1988.

***

It may interest you:

.