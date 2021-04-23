Cadena Ser closes the debate in advance by announcing Gabilondo and García that they were also leaving the table

Cadena Ser has prematurely ended the tense electoral debate in the Community of Madrid before the announcement of the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, and the candidate of Más Madrid, that they too were leaving the table.

After an hour of debate, and after a publicity break, the moderator Ángels Barceló gave way to the space to discuss taxes and future agreements. However, the candidate Gabilondo expressed his desire to leave the program at that time in solidarity with his partner Pablo Iglesias, absent from the debate from the beginning after Vox did not retract the doubts expressed about the veracity of his death threat. .

In a similar sense, the candidate of Más Madrid, Mónica García, who has lamented the attitude with which Rocío Monasterio, the candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid for Vox, has attended the debate. García has announced that he will not share any debate with her again.