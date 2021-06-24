Caden Clark signs for RB Leipzig

06/24/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

Recruiting emerging young talent in lesser leagues remains a top priority and a priority for RB Leipzig. The last case is that of Caden Clark, a young American of only 18 years old, trained at the Barça Academy, that until now militated in the New York Red Bull of the MLS.

The ‘bulls’ club announced his hiring today and the player has signed his contract until June 2024, although he will not make his Bundesliga debut yet. In principle, RB Leipzig will extend his loan to New York Red Bull until January 2022 so that he can finish playing in the United States before playing his first games in European professional football.

“Caden Clark has been a regular player, has been in the starting lineup in all eight league games to date and has contributed four goals and one assist.”RB Leipzig says in an official statement.