Cade Cunningham, the obsession of the Houston Rockets in the NBA Draft 2021

One of the first stages of this next preseason will be the NBA Draft 2021. One of the most important nights of the course in the NBA where many franchises will be able to add a series of more than interesting players to their ranks.

And in all this Draft where we will meet up to 60 new faces in the NBA, that of Cade cunningham it is one of those that aim to occupy one of the first picks. Many even believe that we could be talking about a potential number 1, a player who greatly falls in love with the Houston Rockets and could propose an offer to get that election that, at the moment, corresponds to the Detroit Pistons.