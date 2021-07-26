Cade Cunningham ready to become the new face of Detroit

At this point in the movie Cade

Cunningham no longer surprises anyone. The player of Oklahoma

State He has been sounding like the best player of his generation for months and this Thursday he will be consecrated as such when the Pistons choose you with the first choice of the Draft of the NBA.

Detroit will have its player of the future, the face of the franchise for at least the next five years. It’s the good thing about the NBA, that even in your lowest hours, the election system allows you to come back. So it will be with Pistons who, after a horrible year, now dream of joining Cade’s promising future to their own.

Cunningham is not only the biggest promise of this litter but also a proven star. In the NCAA He has had a fantastic year, leading his team in practically every part of the game. 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists put numbers to a sensational campaign.

The comparisons are odious but by player profile, the specialized portals look at some young people who already dominate the league such as J

ayson Tatum or Luka DoncicJ, when they talk about Cunningham.

His great physique for the position of ‘guard‘allows him to dominate the game, becoming a problem for his peers because of his size. In the NBA he will have no trouble adjusting to an increasingly appositional basketball.

And what about playing in Detroit? Cade has it clear, he is going to come out first on Draft night and that is why he has only worked with the Pistons in previous workouts.

“I love Detroit, I’ve been diving into the culture of the city for several weeks now and I’m ready for this challenge, ”Cunningham said just a few days ago. “If they choose me, I want to be part of the community, that way of being that they have.

Barring a major surprise, the Pistons and cade will intertwine their paths starting this next Thursday. Only the interest of Rockets in transferring some of its assets to acquire the first

pick I could change the plans.

However, as they say in the United States, that is not going to happen. “I wanted to meet with the team that has the first pick because I consider myself the first choice of this litter”, He proudly counted this week.

The Pistons, despite a bad year, have an exciting future. Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart They are two rookies who have been part of the best rookie quintet of the season. Now, it’s Cunningham’s turn.