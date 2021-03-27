“Cádaver” and “Chamuco”: two MS-13 gang members indicted for cruel murder of teenager in Queens park



Executions of MS-13 in forests of NY.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

MS-13 gang associate indicted for murder of 17-year-old boy in Queens park https://t.co/J2VdjF0Stg pic.twitter.com/8wlvywWvPk – 1010 WINS (@ 1010WINS) March 26, 2021

Oscar Flores Mejía, an alleged gang member of the MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) gang, was indicted yesterday for the death of teenager Andy Peralta (17) in a park in Queens (NYC).

Authorities arrested Flores Mejía, also known as “Chamuco”, and since then he has been in preventive prison for allegedly murdering Peralta in 2018. Juan Amaya Ramírez, 22, known as “Corpse” was also arrested and charged for that homicide. Both face mandatory sentences of life imprisonment if they are found guilty.

“This Office and its federal, state and local law enforcement partners will not rest until the brutality and senseless violence of MS-13 have been eliminated and those responsible for the cruel and cold-blooded murder of the victim in Kissena park be held accountable, ”said Acting United States Attorney Mark J. Lesko.

According to court documents, on the night of April 23, 2018 Peralta was attracted by a woman to the park Kissena in Flushing, where he was ambushed in a wooded area by Flores Mejía, Amaya Ramírez and a third person whose name has not been publicly identified.

Prosecutors said Peralta had a tattoo of a crown on his chest that was wrongly believed to be a symbol of a rival gang from 18th Street. It was repeatedly stabbed, beaten and strangled, according to the authorities.

According to a criminal complaint, several people called the police that night to report the screaming in Kissena Park. Peralta’s body was found face down in a puddle in the park the next morning, Radio 1010 Wins recalled.

A photograph taken of Peralta’s body showed Flores Mejía bending over the victim and showing a hand signal MS-13, “Openly revealing their presence at the scene and linking the gang to this horrible crime,” Lesko added.

Long Island and Queens are the two areas with the highest presence of Mara Salvatrucha in the USA, where they are attributed dozens of murders and disappearances. The group is associated with recruit young people, mostly of Latino origin.