Cachoeira out, Elise Reed faces Sijara Eubanks at UFC Vegas 32

A change will have a fight from the UFC Vegas 32 undercard. The Brazilian Priscilla Cachoeira was removed from their combat. After the loss, the strawweight champion of CFFC Elise Reed will face Sijara Eubanks.

The change was revealed by MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Eubanks, will try to end his two-game losing streak. The participant of The Ultimate Fighter 26 comes from losing by unanimous decision in front Pannie Kianzad. Sijara she needs to win or she could be disengaged from the organization.

Reed, will go up to pesos roosters for his debut in UFC. The native of New Jersey she is undefeated in all four of her bouts. In his last fight, he knocked out Hilarie rose by in CFFC 97. Combat that was the second defense of his strawweight belt.

UFC Vegas 32 It will be held on July 24 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

