15 minutes. A “cacerolazo” and the massive presence of protesters outside the White House on Tuesday challenged the start of the third day of the curfew in the US capital.

Washington is the scene of riots in recent days, a situation that forced a deployment of National Guard troops.

Just at 19:00 local time (23:00 GMT), when the restriction began in the District of Columbia, where Washington is, the pans began to sound in some areas.

This call circulated on social networks, with the intention of joining the protests over the death, a week ago, of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

“Tonight. 7pm. Get your pots, get your spoons, go to an open window or balcony, hit like hell,” read one of the messages on Twitter, whose author explained that “it’s called a saucepan” and “what they perfected in Latin America as a way to protest against authoritarian regimes during the curfew. “

The same user, when verifying what happened, added: “It is official. The gringos are making a saucepan.”

Without justice there is no peace

The proposal apparently arose from another person’s question about the safest way to unite their voices at night and send the message of support for the slogan that protesters repeat in different parts of the country: “without justice there is no peace.”

And the proposal was well received, because in several videos uploaded on social networks the saucepans were heard.

“Proud to be part of a neighborhood that cares! (At) BrightwoodPark and Petworth neighbors make noise from our homes to protest against curfew and police brutality,” said one user.

While the majority of the inhabitants of Washington DC complied with the order to stay home due to the curfew, thousands more decided to stay in the surroundings of the White House.

The park in Lafayette Square, from where protesters were dispersed with tear gas on Monday so that US President Donald Trump could walk across the square and take a photo in front of a church, was full when the clock struck 7:00 p.m. and those present seemed unwilling to withdraw in compliance with the curfew.