Caboclo is dismissed from the Brazilian Confederation for his scandal



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 6, 2021, 03:37 pm

The Ethics Commission requires him to leave the presidency due to the moral and sexual harassment scandal.

Brazilian football is experiencing its worst leadership moment these days. Added to the controversial holding of the Copa América was a scandal for alleged sexual harassment of Rogério Caboclo, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation. That is why this Sunday, June 6, the CBF Ethics Commission decided to dismiss the leader so that Caboclo can defend himself and this does not affect the institutional image.

In addition, they gave him 30 days to leave the position. The CBF has already been notified of the Ethics Council’s decision. Thus, Vice President Antonio Carlos Nunes assumes the position during the leave period.

The sponsors of the Brazilian Football Confederation had been exerting pressure to remove Caboclo from office, who has stated, through his defense attorneys, that “he has never committed any type of harassment and will prove it in the Ethics Committee’s investigation.”