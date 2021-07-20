Cabling project in Wuppertal (Germany) | News | Connectivity

Rosenberger OSI is carrying out a wiring project for the city of Wuppertal in coordination with the Information Technology and Digitization Office. In this project, two new server rooms have been equipped with a modern cabling system that includes trunk links with LC connectors and SMAP-G2 panels for 19 ”racks. The manufacturer won the public tender and the project is being carried out during the month of July under the direction of the Office of Information Technology and Digitization.

Rosenberger OSI cabling installed in Wuppertal (Germany). Digitalization strategy of the city of Wuppertal “digiTal 2023”

As part of the project’s large-scale strategy “digiTal 2023”, the city of Wuppertal, as the leading digital municipality in the Bergisches Land region, is investing considerable financial and human resources in the modernization of the municipal administration. Thanks to the in-house IT service provider of the city of Wuppertal – the Office of Information Technology and Digitization – the local administration and its citizens have long benefited from a very good technical infrastructure. Thus, users can now access a wide range of administration services through digital means. In addition, the administration employees have been working with electronic files and are therefore able to carry out their work using digital technology. As a result, the new server rooms not only have to process a considerably higher volume of data, but above all, they offer a high level of security against failures.

Dirt-resistant cabling system

The tender that the Office of Information Technology and Digitization carried out for the city of Wuppertal required a single provider that could facilitate all activities: project planning, product supply and installation. In addition, the system had to ensure that free or unoccupied optical connections are permanently protected from dirt and dust. The choice ultimately fell on him for a cabling system from fiber optic specialist Rosenberger OSI, in PreCONNECT PURE quality, for installation in the new server rooms. Company experts, in coordination with the Office of Information Technology and Digitization of the city of Wuppertal, are carrying out the implementation and the project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.