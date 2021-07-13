Cablebus Line 1 will spill a thousand million pesos in GAM

MEXICO CITY.- Line 1 of the Cablebús will leave an economic spill of one billion pesos during the first year of its operation, the creation of 1,200 economic units and the generation of 2,800 jobs for the Mayor Gustavo A Madero, estimated the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco).

Line 1 that goes from Cuautepec to Indios Verdes and its investment in urban infrastructure and innovative transport systems is a conditioning factor that drives economic and social development in marginalized areas, said Fadlala Akabani, head of Sedeco.

The Cablebús will also reduce the travel time of economically active people to their work centers to 33 minutes, ”he said.

The entry into operation of Line 1 of Cablebús will also cause a profound economic improvement in one of the most densely populated and lowest-income areas of Mexico City, the agency said in a statement.

It will be promoting the existence of new businesses and the creation of jobs; It will also help to preserve 5,546 economic units adjacent to its 9.2 kilometer route, which currently employ 59,430 people, mainly employed in the commercial sector, ”he said.

