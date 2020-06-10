What was the first original Spanish series on Netflix is ​​about to reach its grand finale, but it will not do so without re-thrilling viewers and taking its characters to the limit as can be seen in the trailer for the end of ‘Las Chicas del Cable’.

The first season of the acclaimed series premiered in 2017 and quickly won the love of the platform’s users, leading to the decision that the second season premiered that same year, and in subsequent years the third and quarter.

Finally, in February 2020, Netflix released the fifth and final season of the series, but it was divided into two parts.

With less than a month to go before the last seven episodes of the series premiere, the trailer for the end of ‘Las Chicas del Cable’ was published.

The story of Lidia, Carlota, Marga and Sara, played by Blanca Suárez, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago and Ana Polvorosa, respectively; It is coming to an end and we are not the only ones who will miss this group of empowered women.

But, this last installment could not give the ideal closure to their stories after four years, without a last fight to face, but this time they have the motto “it is not for us, it is for all”.

From what can be seen in the video, In this last installment Lidia will suffer from the revenge of Doña Carmen, played by Concha Velasco, in a re-education center, while Francisco, developed by Yon González, and his friends are desperately looking for her.

In the series seven months will have passed since the conclusion of the first part of the episodes of the fifth season and these new ones, and as can be seen, the social reality of Spain has not calmed down in that time.

The release date of the last five episodes of ‘Las Chicas del Cable’ is next July 3, only on Netflix.