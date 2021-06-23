Cabify rises to the closed prices in its taxis, but it is not something new

It sounds like something we have already experienced, but the reality is that the subject is new. At least for Cabify. The quintessential Spanish unicorn has just announced its entry into the segment of closed prices for your dedicated taxi service.

Only a few weeks ago Madrid approved its Tariff 9, or fixed price rate, for the taxi sector. This rate would be the same as the controversial Rate 3 that brought so many problems for Uber in Barcelona in May.

It was one of the most anticipated developments in the new regulation that would come to equate one of the most traditional sectors with the new market trends. The regulation also included the option of shared trips.

These changes were, however, welcomed with great differences by the sector. For some it means a surrender to large companies, led by Uber and Cabify, and their dominance of falling prices. A highly defended position from Barcelona, ​​a region where the taxi has maintained more power in recent years. For others it means the entrance of the taxi, and its applications now active, to an improvement in the competition in the market.

Be that as it may, Cabify has already fully entered the war of closed prices under what is contemplated by the regulations. With prices set by the administration, the new regulation aims for the user to you will always pay the lowest price per trip. This is that, regardless of the use of the application, the taximeter must always be active at the time of service. Faced with a difference in amounts, the lower of the two will always be used. This also adds that the applications will not be able to impose their prices, these would be controlled by the Administration itself.

Closed price for the taxi, but this was not offered before?

The truth is that already in 2017 there was talk of a closed price, linked to the VTC sector, generally. A system not exempt from complaints, since although the price was known in advance, it was always subject to circumstantial variations included in its terms and conditions. It was a partial closed price.

Regarding the taxi, at this point, Cabify points out that it did not offer a fixed price in its relationship with the more traditional sector since was not covered by any regulations.

However, it is true that Uber –in their relationship with the taxi both in Madrid since 2019 and in Barcelona– and FreeNow –as one of the biggest standard-bearers of the taxi in Spain- have been offering the closed price modality for a long time. In fact, FreeNow was making its debut in these struggles just at the time of changing its name from its old MyTaxi. That new closed rate, to which Uber soon joined – once they began their dealings with the taxi in the capital – was a pilot test that ended up staying and is now two years old.

There was no regulation like the current one, indeed, but yes a small print behind the new modality. The closed price that, to date, FreeNow had a kind of subsidy by companies. Faced with a disparity between the taximeter and the application, the technology company assumed the “loss” by paying the taxi driver said difference. The companies attracted customers who, on average, paid 15% less and the taxi drivers maintained income.

Uber, for its part, only entered the closed price once Rate 9, at its dawn, came into force in Madrid. Back in November 2019. Since then, Cabify has been working on its own price management algorithm.

