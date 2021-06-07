Cabify announces a subscription model to “tie” users

It is not a novelty in the shared mobility sector, be it electric, two-wheeled or via car in any of its modalities -VTC or taxi-, at least in Spain. Models monthly subscription come hitting hard in the mobility business, much more after the health crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic. The drop in users, with the consequent search for recovery, has been a hard blow for companies. Uber and Cabify, like the two operators in Spain, are now looking keep your business quota and recover the lost customer.

For Uber, with a much more global perspective, the focus during these months has been on its delivery business: Uber Eats. Cabify, without having a presence in home delivery, has entered the parcel sector and has delved into shared two-wheel mobility. The first of them is not without controversy due to the refusal of the distribution sector to admit a new player –and therefore competition–.

Be that as it may, the two greatest enemies of the taxi are taking a common path. The implementation of subscription models. A system inherited from platforms streaming as the greatest supporters of this business model, the objective of mobility agents is to bind and hold the user. Paying for a subscription implies a more intensive use of the application or, at least, a fixed income for the platform.

In the testing phase by Uber in the United States since 2019, Cabify has been the first to open the melon in Spain. As announced by the technology itself, the monthly subscription pilot project is already available to 40,000 users. During the next few months, the rest of the platform’s clients – of any of its varieties of VTC, taxi, scooters or motorcycles – will have the option of monthly subscription available. Once implemented in Spain, the program known as Cabify Go will be taken to the rest of the geographies.

Is it a flat rate? As the Cabify business model is proposed, and also Uber, in Spain, this would be unfeasible from any point of view. A flat rate would not cover the costs of deploying the VTC network controlled by both companies. Nor would it be possible due to its new relationship with the taxi sector, operating through its application with the closed price model.

Subscription model options

In any case, Cabify will test three monthly subscription models. The first one, at a cost of 6.95 euros per monthIt will include a 10% discount on all car services and a 30% discount on parcels. Two free cancellations per month and a dynamic rate that will not include the high demand price. This is the one that, today, would most closely resemble the one implemented by Uber in the United States.

For 19.95 euros, the second rate will allow 10 trips on an electric scooter or motorcycle for trips of no more than 6 euros. Finally, for 49.95 euros per month, Cabify will rent electric bikes for long periods of time, as well as discounts on mobility services by car. The latter are not a novelty in the mobility sector either. Spin – Ford’s mobility platform – and Lime announced respective affiliation programs and monthly fees with the aim of attracting the user of electric scooters; now highly tempted by a long supply of shared electric mobility.

