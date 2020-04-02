The Argentine writer Gabriela Cabezón Cámara entered the short list of prestigious International Booker Prize 2020, the literary award that celebrates the best fiction translated into English from around the world.

This is the first time that Cabezón Cámara enters the more than select group of the six finalists and did so thanks to the translation of The Adventures of China Iron, now The adventures of Iron China, by the academic Fiona Mackintosh and Iona Macintyre and that it was printed by the Charco Press publishing house, founded by Argentina Carolina Orloff.

In dialogue with Infobae Culture, Cabezón Cámara commented: “It is a mixture of sensations. First, surprise. I was pleasantly surprised, it gave me joy too. It is a list that will surely help my books to be translated and read by people from other cultures. And I suppose that it will not only be my books, but somehow it drags those of many colleagues, which makes me very happy too. I am very surprised, very grateful, and at the same time with a feeling of perplexity in this context of a global pandemic, it seems a bit like news from another world. Something beautiful and like from another planet ”.

The Adventures of China Iron It is a more radical re-foundation of the classic Martín Fierro, whose main character is his China, which at the age of 14 takes advantage of the fact that it is taken by the cam to go out into the world. With humor and sophistication, she rewrites Martín Fierro from a feminist, postcolonial and LGBT perspective, creating an extraordinary and hilarious novel that, in turn, is incisive in criticizing the ways in which societies are formed, and the way in which that we tend to venerate the supposed mythical heroes. According to The New York Times, it was one of the best Ibero-American fiction books of 2017 and was chosen by El País newspaper among the 20 best published in Latin Americans that same year.

-This is an award in which the translation work is also highly valued. What was your participation in this topic?

-Minimum. I totally and absolutely trust Carolina Orloff, she has splendid criteria for translations. They always look great, everyone is very happy. So I put myself in their hands, there was very little that I said, except that they felt free to translate, that what was not understandable for the other culture they would calmly adapt without means. I also asked please to take care of the rhythm, which is what matters most to me, but I assumed that they would take care of it anyway. Likewise, for me, when something I do passes into the hands of others, I do not like to get involved, I like them to do their work in peace, freely and happily, because it is already theirs.

– I imagine that a lot of experience must be needed, more considering that our Spanish has its own forms that are not largely those of the Spanish that is taught in the world and more in a history where tradition is embedded.

-Yes, but we have a benefit as Argentines translated by Charco Press and that is that Carolina is Argentine, she lived in the country for a few years and has lived in the United Kingdom for many years. So that kind of connection is easier for her than for other people. In addition, it works with translators in this regard. The translators in La China are specialists in Argentine literature and the girl who translated La Virgen Cabeza is a Texan who lived in Buenos Aires long ago. So, those crossings are enabling good translations.

The short list is the third court instance of this award, which begins with the choice of 12 titles out of a total of 124. The other works selected for this instance are: The Enlightenment of the Greengage Treeby Shokoofeh Azar; Tyll, by Daniel Kehlmann; Hurricane Season, by Fernanda Melchor; The Memory Police, by Yoko Ogawa, and The Discomfort of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld.

The award is given annually for a single book that is translated into English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland and both novels and short story collections are eligible. The contribution of both the author and the translator receives the same recognition, with the prize of £ 50,000 divided among them. Each preselected author and translator will receive £ 1,000, bringing the total value of the prize to £ 62,000.

The selection of the winner will be announced on May 19, by the jury made up of Ted Hodgkinson (president), of the Southbank Center in London; Lucie Campos, director of Villa Gillet – France’s international writing center -; International Man Booker Award-winning translator and writer Jennifer Croft; and the authors Valeria Luiselli and Jeet Thayil.