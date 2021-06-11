Cabeza de Vaca knows accusations against him

TAMAULIPAS

The outrageous governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, managed to have full access to the investigation folder, with the accusations linked to him by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), for crimes of organized crime and operations with provenance resources. illicit.

Judge Rosa María Cervantes Mejía, head of the Twelfth District Court of Amparo in Criminal Matters, was notified by the defense of the state president that on June 4 the Federal Public Ministry authorized full access to the investigation.

In this way, the amparo promoted by García Cabeza de Vaca, to claim the refusal of the FGR to allow him to know the investigation file and the investigation elements against him, was rendered ineffective.

In the same notification to Judge Cervantes Mejía, the defense of the Tamaulipas president explained that since March 22, they had authorization to know the files that were part of the Specialized Unit for Investigation of Operations with Resources of Illicit Origin and of Counterfeiting or Alteration of Currency , of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO).

García Cabeza de Vaca obtained a definitive suspension, on June 7, by the head of the Eighth District Court, in Tamaulipas, Faustino Gutiérrez Pérez, which stopped an arrest warrant for organized crime and money laundering.

On June 22, the constitutional hearing will be held, in which Judge Gutiérrez Pérez will determine whether or not to grant the amparo in favor of the constitutional governor of Tamaulipas.

jcs