CABEI will provide technical advice to El Salvador on Bitcoin

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) announced that it will provide technical advice to the government of El Salvador for the development of its new Bitcoin-based scheme.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 14 by CABEI Executive President Dante Mossi through a press conference transmitted via Twitter:

“The signal that I want to leave you today is that @BCIE_Org is accompanying El Salvador in this new and innovative policy of adopting the cryptocurrency called #Bitcoin for legal use.”

During the speech, broadcast on Twitter, Dante Mossi emphasized his interest in providing advice to the Salvadoran government with experts on the matter.

At the same time, CABEI’s executive president highlighted the pride that exists in the organization after becoming pioneers in technical advice on Bitcoin to be provided to the government of the Central American country:

“We are very proud that your first door to request help and support in the implementation of this government decision has been the Central American Bank for Economic Integration.”

Later he noted:

“In the technical assistance provided by the Bank, we will be selecting experts on the subject to advise on how to implement this innovative reform, including risk assessment and regulation.”

El Salvador, the first “Bitcoin country” in the world

On June 9, El Salvador became the center of attention by becoming the first nation to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender., in addition to having to be considered as a form of payment by all businesses.

As reported by BeInCrypto, the initiative aims to turn the Central American country into an important epicenter for the crypto ecosystem, through various tax incentives by exempting trading activities and any profit made on cryptocurrencies.

Faced with this important milestone, CABEI’s executive president highlighted:

“There is no other country that has adopted Bitcoin as widely as El Salvador has. This is a challenge, because you have to take it head-on and find the best way to protect the user ”.

CABEI’s position contrasts with JPMorgan and the IMF

The announcements offered by the executive president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration contrasts radically with the position of JPMorgan.

Recently, JPMorgan, one of the largest banks in the United States noted that he does not believe that there are economic benefits to “bitcoinize” El Salvador.

These statements have been made hours after The International Monetary Fund will express its concern that Bitcoin has become legal tender, as reported by BeInCrypto.

