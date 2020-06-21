© MEXSPORT

After what Blue Cross disclosed that two of its footballers were positive to the test of Covid-19, close sources revealed that Jonathan Rodriguez and Rafael Baca are the footballers affected by the virus.

Both players turned out to be asymptomatic carriers, because they are isolated in their homes and without any type of problem, and therefore they will have to wait a few weeks to return to training.

Jonathan Rodriguez and Rafael Baca

It should be noted that both were present in the first training of the set of Robert Dante Siboldi, although for the second they were isolated.

It is expected that after a few weeks both players can return to training, thinking about what will be the start of the Opening 2020 next July 24.

