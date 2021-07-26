Cabal: “For Colombia, winning a medal would be more important than a Grand Slam”

Juan Sebastian Cabal Y Robert Farah They were one of the most successful pairs of the last time in the doubles: they occupied the top of the ranking for several weeks (currently they are 8th) and, in addition, they won 18 titles together (two Grand Slams -Wimbledon and US Open 2019-). In that sense, they dream of transferring their good time to Tokyo Olympics 2021, where they are already in the quarterfinals. “For Colombia, winning a medal would be more important than a Grand Slam“said Cabal in dialogue with the website of the ITF. And he commented on the New Zealand duo of Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus, his next rivals: “We know them and we know that it is going to be a tough match like all of them.”