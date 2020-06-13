Renew your wardrobe without having to leave your house. C&A arrives at Mercado Libre with trends that you cannot miss.

While we take shelter at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, what we have most is free time. Quarantine is the perfect time to take advantage and renew your closet from head to toe. Dare to give a twist to your style by saying goodbye to what no longer serves you and welcoming the new season.

Spring is the best time to do it, since this way you can include the new trends and get rid of what you no longer need. In addition, you can experiment with your style and find new ways to wear your favorite clothes. Remember that it is useless to have many clothes that you never wear or that you only wore once.

The most important thing is that you stay true to your style. Separate your clothes and choose the one you like and you know you are going to wear it again. What you no longer like, but is in good condition, you can donate it to the people who need it most. Clothes that no longer have a remedy, it’s time to take them out.

Now that you have more space and you know exactly what is in your closet, you can start renovating. Although quarantine does not allow us to go to stores, we have incredible news for you. As of April 15, all your favorite C&A garments will be available at their official store in Free market.

For this spring season, C&A has the best trends, such as denim, shirts with funny phrases, fresh textures and the trendiest shoes. Opening your account at Mercado Libre is super easy and you can have your clothes in the fastest way, without leaving your home.