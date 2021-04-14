C3 AI Included in the Financial Times List of the Fastest Growing Companies in the American Continent

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise artificial intelligence software provider accelerating digital transformation, has been recognized as part of the Financial Times (FT) list of the fastest growing companies in the Americas by 2021 This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

FT’s list of fastest growing companies in the Americas recognizes companies from this continent that have demonstrated strong revenue growth between 2016 and 2019. This is the second time that FT, in partnership with Statista, identified all 500 fastest growing companies in all industries that contribute the most to economic growth in more than 20 countries in the Americas.

Of the millions of companies active in North and South America, C3 AI is proud to be recognized on the FT’s list of fastest growing companies in the Americas by 2021.

“We are delighted and honored by the recognition from the Financial Times,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3 AI. “Enterprise AI enables companies and organizations of all sizes in all industries around the world to optimize their productivity, optimize operational efficiency, and develop new business opportunities. We look forward to investing in and continuing our commitment to helping our broad ecosystem of customers to achieve your digital transformation goals. “

After its initial public offering in late 2020, C3 AI reported strong year-over-year revenue and subscription growth in its first quarterly earnings results.

C3 AI will continue its leadership in the broad and rapidly growing enterprise artificial intelligence market through technology and platform innovations, as well as expanding its ecosystem of partners and customers across industry verticals such as: aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, telecommunications and public services.

Read more

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) is a leading provider of business artificial intelligence software accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI offers a range of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, a platform for the development, deployment and operation of large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific Software as a Service (SaaS) applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific Client Relationship Management (CRM) applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution for applying data science to everyday business problems. Central to the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that greatly simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: https://c3.ai/

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005873/en/

Contacts

C3 AI

Public relations

Edelman

Lisa kennedy

415-914-8336

pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations

IR@C3.ai