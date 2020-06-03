‘El Hormiguero’ continues to interview various celebrities on the national scene every day through a video call. Given the long weeks of confinement we’ve been through, most of the ‘guest’ talks in the past two months have been centered around how have these been quarantinedWhat have they done to manage the running of the bulls healthy and what do they think about the return to the ‘new normal’.

Yesterday, Pablo Motos welcomed for the first time the singer Antón Álvarez, better known as C. Tangana. The artist debuted on the show leaving the usual script, because he devoted most of his speech to making a long political speech in which he alluded to the anti-racist protests in the United States and the delicate situation in which Spain finds itself after suffering the scourge of the coronavirus.

In fact, the interpreter did not even want to promote his new single, ‘I am never today’, for having joined the Blackout Thrusday, a symbolic blackout initiative on social networks and a stoppage of activity that many celebrities have signed around the world, especially in the cultural industries. “Maybe you don’t know me for being responsible or for joining many solidarity causes, but I thought it was a good opportunity, the first time I come to ‘El Hormiguero’, to do something that wasn’t just for me “, was explained.

Antenna 3

‘Pucho’, as he is also known among his friends and as he asked me to call him Motos, then went on to Analyze the social effects that George Floyd’s death has had. “Institutional racism seems to be something that we are not able to get rid of.”, he reflected, “it has made me ask myself a lot of questions. The first, whether or not there is racism in Spain. Because I think we still don’t see it this aggressive, as it has happened in the United States, or it doesn’t provoke such important reactions, but I certainly think there are still things to fix within ourselves. “

The singer also commented that, as much as it is a gesture of support, publishing denunciation messages on social networks and applauding and imitating “the famous people on duty” who do so, what is really necessary is “seeing ourselves”. And he gave an example regarding the latter: “I think that in Spain we are now in a moment of great friction. The quarantine has put us, perhaps too much, against each other. And I think that in these moments of friction it would be good for us to realize what are the speeches, arguments and attitudes that we want our politicians to have and that we ourselves have “.

While Pablo Motos listened attentively to him, C. Tangana also wanted to make an appeal to be vigilant so that racism “does not go further” in our country. “When we let those little attitudes grow, when we let that be and be part of our society, serious things end up happening like what has happened in the United States”, the artist concluded, before adding that he did not want to get “heavy”.

And the truth is that the singer He managed to leave Motos himself speechless, allowing him to make his speech for almost three minutes without interrupting or asking questions., and be applauded by the Trancas and Barrancas ants, who called their message “wonderful”.