¡C. Tangana does a concert! – Music News

Tangana is one of the most important avant-garde artists in the artistic medium, in the music industry, he has performed in a number of important events and festivals and the reality is that his music is simply excellent. He inspires you, motivates you, makes you cry and also makes you fall in love, C. Tangana has had excellent collaborations and the only truth is that we love him very much. On this occasion the artist decided to organize a concert from home and it was a success. We will tell you all the details here in Music News.

Tangana organized her own home concert, she titled it, “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” excellent idea! Now that we are all in a pandemic, many of us have wished that events such as concerts and in general of all the entertainment medium return, but it is only a long-term wish because it is still a bit complicated to organize a festival in which they can Gathering many people without being able to meet, with healthy distance, exposing both the public and the artists in question, is quite complicated, so concerts are difficult to do, but from home everything is always possible.

Now, C. Tangana used this modality and decided to organize a concert from home that would make him happy not only for being able to share his music and also for giving all the fans a pleasant moment.

This concert premiered on YouTube through the official NPR Music account, on April 20 and to this day it has more than 2.5 million views.

The concert lasts 15 minutes and is a series of audios that he made in collaboration with different artists. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SW6L_lTrIFg

