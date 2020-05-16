I interviewed him at his house five years ago, on the eve of an election in which he was not going to vote because “it is ugly to be a politician and want to manage what belongs to everyone,” he told me. Today, that very humble apartment rented with the living room invaded by the studio of the then emerging rapper, has mutated into the comfortable Madrid house where the star spends confinement with four friends after returning from her American tour in full alarm. He says it himself in the Instagram videos where he relates his rugged return home without his Chilean girlfriend, who could not accompany him due to visa problems. “I am an idiot who only gave importance to art and carnal pleasures, but I have the brain just to step on what is happening.”

The virus has made you fall from the cherry, say the Lamborghini?

It was not for this. So what I do is try to tell people “I already know what you think I am”, but still if it was just that guy from the Lamborghini, he wouldn’t give me the head for that reflection. You have to assume the impression that you have. You are what you think you are, what you truly are and what others think. And if you don’t take everything into account, you won’t be able to explain what you really are.

Are we maturing?

I find it a very boring way of saying it.

Okay, say it yourself.

I have always had more parts. Now he may be reaching a point where you are attracted, but there are other times when others, with more radical thinking, also believed he was maturing. I simply believe that I keep evolving, showing other layers, and depending on the layer, I agree with one or the other.

I suppose that for an engineer, or a judge, on whose work the lives of others depend, humility is a good thing. But an excessively humble artist will always be a bad artist

Wouldn’t your videos of cumshots, parties and excesses screech now?

No, they wouldn’t squeak at me. For me, quarantine continues to have the spirit of capitalist rule. Most people cannot fully confine themselves to high culture, family care, and yoga. People have to go find food. This confinement is an idea so that the systems of the rich do not collapse. I still think that bling bling is a way to reproduce the neoliberal capitalist system.

In which you participate as the beast.

I participate, yes. I suppose that for Spain yes it is to the beast. If you compare me to any other artist of my level and superiors in the rest of the world, I don’t think anyone thought that I am excessively wasteful or exhibitionist.

How high is your concept of yourself?

As an artist, very tall, and I’m not interested in any artist who doesn’t have it. I suppose that for an engineer, or a judge, on whose work the lives of others depend, humility is a good thing. For an artist it is not a value that you have to always keep in mind. It will be good for you to learn, to find your place, not to measure yourself with who you don’t owe. But an excessively humble artist will always be a bad artist.

When they vetoed him in Bilbao after hiring him for his allegedly macho lyrics, he reacted by giving a free concert. How much does the opinion of others matter to you?

As an artist I feel like I shouldn’t care, but it’s a lie. It affects me. I try to make people think, I delve into my wounds, I do controversial things. I accept the public scorn in exchange for not having to say more than what I say in my subjects. I am an artist, I do not have the same responsibility as a politician. I am a ballplayer, but in the moments of truth I am not lying around nor am I a madman who only speaks nonsense.

What do you think of the image of the poshies from the Salamanca neighborhood asking for freedom?

A scene from Black Mirror. It pisses me off and scares me for what may come. My friends are not allowed to meet in a park and these have just been left behind. It is unfair and it is dangerous because nobody likes to be treated differently and there has been a difference.

I never imagined I could get absolutely everything before I was 30

I guess you are a millionaire. Would you gladly pay 2% of your rent as a Covid rate, as proposed by Podemos?

Not with pleasure. I think the people who are managing that money are inept and selfish people who just want to stay in power. Its intention is not the public good. They are egomaniacs, which is what all politicians are. So I do not gladly pay anything to the State. Now, it seems to me a good option given this situation.

How far is it from us asking about your ex, Rosalía?

I love. I am very proud of the Spanish culture, and of Rosalía especially.

Give me something you’re ashamed of that you like.

I love [el reality de Mediaset] The island of temptations. Few fictions reach that dramatic tension. It must be granted that, on a technical level, they dominate the drama. I like the dark side of life and there is nothing darker that you like that kind of thing. I’m thinking about doing something with all that.

“Fuck, show off, bluff ” was his motto. Have you dropped any fe efe ’or have others been added?

Expect me to think something with effe … Now. After so much fucking, bluffing and so much bluffing, there is also a lot to scrub.

And that? Is there something dirty?

I add scrubbing because it was something I did with twenty years to earn a living and after having stained many things, I also have to do it with 30.

On Instagram he says to live the confinement like a monk from the 16th century, but then there was no ‘wifi’.

The internet is fine, but before I had the need to constantly be spinning the wheel, a need for activity and a completely fictitious continuous stimulus. And now you realize that no, that the world can stop and nothing happens, you do not die.

Where is the bull that was hitting with a rival of the scene?

I am not a different person, I think there are things more typical of twenty than thirty.

Have the years tamed you?

For the environment, no. By myself, yes. If this had been the training of a samurai, I am now a samurai. I am still a rebel, but I no longer speak nonsense for its own sake and to provoke, now what I say is knowingly, what my mother would say.

Tangana, zen?

It is not my most Zen time. That was when he trained three hours a day and had no Internet or TV. But yes, it is something that has haunted me all my life, that idea that we can train ourselves to dominate ourselves. I never imagined I could get absolutely everything before I was 30.

And now that?

That’s the handsome thing. I’ve been thinking about what I want for a year and a half, what I thought of people when I was fifteen and still did the same with thirty. Without the naivety of before, I have the same desire. Now I want to focus on forty. See what kind of artist I want to be from a position where I am calm, without the nervousness of 23, when I needed to solve my life.

Is happy?

Yes. If it wasn’t, it would be my fault, and I’d have to get on my batteries and do something about it.

Well, thank you very much, sir. Pucho ?, Antón ?, Tangana?

You’re welcome, we repeat it in five years.

As I hear you, there is still one or a Tangana junior in plane.

Let’s see, let’s see if God wants.

Are you in it?

Obviously not now. But I have always had in my head the idea that I was going to have children.

PUCHO COMES HOME

Antón Álvarez (Madrid, 29 years old) likes aliases in life and on stage. Pucho, Crema, El Madrileño are some, but C. Tangana is the one with whom he has achieved international glory as a rapper and urban musician, although he considers that he does coplas and boleros. Career philosopher and street hustler. The chronicle of his return to Madrid from his American tour, related by himself on Instagram, hints at a narrative pulse that he plans to explore in the future. At the moment, his new song ‘I am never’ is one of the most downloaded on platforms in Spain.