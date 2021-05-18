C-researcher 3 personal submarine | Motor

Flying is an experience that many of the worldly achieve at some point in their lives. But going down to the depths of the sea is something very unlikely, and more to do it in a private submarine.

This option is so remote that the issue of private submersibles —because the correct word is this, since the device can also delve into other waters— only came to us as a result of the famous world design competition Red Dot awarded U-Boat Worx for its submarine C-Researcher 3 in the category of product and business promotion through design.

C-Researcher 3, submarine

How is the world of these toys for wealthy customers for whom the superyacht is normal, having a helicopter on the deck is a must, just like a private jet at the nearest airport? Now, the fashion story is no longer just flying, but diving.

The device, one of several models offered by the Dutch firm, is a world apart, as are its destinations. It has vital air supports so that up to 11 people, on the largest models, can breathe and survive for 96 hours, supported by guaranteed electrical energy, communications with the surface and sufficient basic food.

C-Researcher 3, submarine

The award-winning submersible can go down to 1,140 meters with the pilot and a passenger. It is an important device because it weighs 5.7 tons with all its equipment, although its measurements are close to those of a car: it is 3.1 meters long, 2.8 wide and 2.14 high. The batteries supply 62 kWh to the services and to the 4 motors of 5.5 kWh and 2 of 6.4 kWh that give advance, reverse and directionality. The speed is good, 5.5 kilometers per hour, and the maximum dive time is 18 hours. Everything is more than enough to entertain you with the powerful LED lights, external arms to collect samples, take all kinds of photos and “chulele” something that must be, to say the least, visually fantastic.

C-Researcher 3, submarine

Of course, this is not for everyone, not only because of the cost, since this appliance is worth a whopping 3 million euros (more than 13,000 million pesos), but also for the instruction to be taken in a special center in Curaçao and the accessories such as the crane to get it out of the water, the compressors to recharge it and the tanks to recover the batteries, in addition to the yacht that must be proportional to this scaffolding, with a helicopter on board and enough guests to discover with this experience.

For now, we are left with the photos and the desire.

Fact

The idea of ​​creating and mass-manufacturing these submersibles dates back to 1980 and was developed by Belgian businessman Bert Houtman, who insisted on producing devices that were not only military or scientific, to put the seabed within the reach of “anyone” with all the comfort of air conditioning, background music and the best visibility.

C-Researcher 3, submarine