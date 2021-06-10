UNCASVILLE, Conn. – BELLATOR 260: Lima vs. Amosov will be this Friday, June 11 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, while the preliminary fights will be streamed online through the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

BELLATOR MMA 260 Main Card: Lima vs. Amosov

Friday, June 11 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

World Welterweight Title Main Event: c-Douglas Lima (169.75) vs. # 1-Yaroslav Amosov (170)

£ 175 Contract Co-Main Event: # 6-Paul Daley (175) vs. # 3-Jason Jackson (175)

Featherweight Fight: # 6-Aaron Pico (145.75) vs. Aiden Lee (145)

Welterweight fight: Demarques Jackson (170) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.5)

Preliminary Billboard:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Welterweight fight: Kyle Crutchmer (170.75) vs. Levan Chokheli (170)

Featherweight Fight: # 9-Tywan Claxton (146) vs. Justin Gonzales (145)

Lightweight Fight: Nick Newell (156) vs. Bobby King (156)

150 Pound Contract Fight: Lucas Brennan (146.5) vs. Matthew Skibicki (146)

Featherweight Fight: # 8-Amanda Bell (145) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (145.5)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Alex Polizzi (205) vs. Gustavo Trujillo (205.25)