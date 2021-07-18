C-commerce, the ally of online business | News | Communications

Pablo Estévez (left) and Jaime Navarro (right), co-founders of GUS, and Ignacio Diego (center), country manager in Spain.

In the digital world, sales do not always end with a simple click in the online store: in many cases, the customer needs more information or clarifies doubts before making the purchase decision. This process, in which the brand engages in a direct conversation with the user, is known as conversational commerce or c-commerce, and it has a great impact on the business, because, well managed, it increases user satisfaction and can increase sales by up to 65%. This is what the Spanish startup ensures GUS, specialized in technologies applied to the customer experience.

The technology developed by Gus allows that conversational commerce, which began from chatbot integrated into the organizations website or app, today, thanks to the most innovative solutions based on automation and Artificial Intelligence, can be channeled through any communication platform, including messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Instagram, so that companies can contact their customers in the way that best suits their preferences.

“Social networks have a high penetration in our country. According to a recent study by Hootsuite and We Are Social, 80% of Spaniards use them daily and spend about 2 hours each day, with WhatsApp being the favorite, followed by YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Our forecasts suggest that in the next few years 90% of conversational commerce will take place through instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp ”, he says. Jaime Navarro, co-founder of GUS.

Gus offers its services through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, so that any company regardless of its size can access these innovative tools to offer its customers personalized conversational experiences, either from their websites or e-commerce apps, or through their preferred communication channels: WhatsApp, Facebook , Instagram, etc. Its platform is capable of automating around 75% of customer service tasks, which translates into significant cost savings that can reach 60%.

“Through our solutions, brands can integrate their messaging channels with their customer service platforms, providing them with 24/7 service. Likewise, they can also use these channels to launch segmented marketing campaigns, personalizing the content and introducing interactive buttons that facilitate the experience. But without a doubt, the most interesting thing it offers is its integration with data sources such as Shopify or Salesforce, allowing to automate notifications and the entire customer journey of many companies ”, explains Jaime Navarro.

GUS was created in 2015 by Jaime Navarro, Pablo Estévez and Daniel Zenteno. Currently, it has offices in Madrid and Mexico City and has more than 65 global clients in Spain and Latin America. In Spain, organizations such as Aquaservice, Juguettos, ONCE, CCC Courses or the Guipúzcoa Provincial Council trust her.

Success story: Luuna, customer service via Instagram

Gus is a company certified by Facebook to develop solutions for its messaging channels, and one of its reference partners for creating bots. Together, both companies have carried out a pilot test with the Mexican e-commerce Luuna, dedicated to the sale of products for rest. With the Messenger API for Instagram, the brand can respond quickly and effectively to customers, which has resulted in positive reviews and increased sales.

Among the improvements achieved thanks to this innovative customer service system, Luuna has managed to reduce the response time to user messages by more than 8 times, increase the conversion rate by 10% and reduce negative reviews by half about the brand.

“The case of Luuna is a clear example of how automation can help companies manage multiple platforms and optimize the customer service experience. From GUS we can help companies of all profiles and sizes to streamline communication services, drive business results and encourage positive customer feedback, “says the company’s co-founder.

