Santa Cruz de Tenerife, May 6 . .- Comet C / 2019 Y4, which was discovered on December 28 of last year from one of the Atlas telescopes (Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System), located in Hawaii, has started its disintegration during the coronavirus pandemic on Earth.

This comet, which has been determined to be a fragment of the great comet C / 1844 Y1, observable to the naked eye in the evening of the first days of January 1845, stopped its rapid increase in brightness last month, the Institute explained on Wednesday. Canary Islands Astrophysics (IAC).

In information signed by the amateur astronomer José J. Chambó and the administrator of the Teide Observatory, Miquel Serra-Ricart, it is indicated that when Covid-19 forced the professional facilities to close, the community of amateur astronomers continued to observe this comet and detected that its core had begun to fragment.

The IAC recalls that comets are the residual blocks of the formation of our Solar System and contain that pristine original material, still in the freezer of outer space, unaltered by processes that have developed near the Sun.

Regarding C / 2019 Y4, the IAC points out that, due to its similarity, it has been determined that it is a fragment of the great comet C / 1844 Y1, which reached magnitude 2 and a tail of up to 15 degrees longitude observable to the naked eye. in the evening of the first days of January 1845.

The fragmentation of the “parent comet” could have happened 4,000 years ago, according to the recalculated orbit of C / 1844 Y1.

Since the beginning of 2020 the interest in C / 2019 Y4 has increased as fast as its brightness did, which in early March had reached magnitude 8, being observable even by small instruments.

If it continued with a similar trend it could become observable with the naked eye in mid-May, before its perihelion, when the comet was going to approach inside Mercury’s orbit.

One of the projects in which TAR telescopes (initials of the Remote Open Telescope), located at the Teide Observatory (IAC), is in monitoring the evolution of comet morphology. And the C / 2019 Y4 has been one that has focused its attention.

Taking advantage of the two 0.5-meter wide-field telescopes, equipped with state-of-the-art Super-CMOS cameras, images were obtained recording their coma, the atmosphere surrounding the cometary nucleus, which reached a size of about 500,000 kilometers, as well as the detail of its central condensation, from which a narrow ionic tail started.

In mid-March, the comet stopped its rapid increase in brightness, something that is usually common in this type of very long-period kites, reducing its gaseous emission activity in its final approach.

“Just then, the Covid-19 forced professional facilities to be closed around the world, but fortunately the community of amateur astronomers was able to continue observing the comet for the next few days, detecting in its images that the comet’s nucleus had begun to fragment,” adds the IAC.

He says that disintegration is one of the final destinations of many kites, made up of loosely cohesive blocks of material, with highly volatile content and linked by the microgravity inherent in their small size.

In each approach to the Sun, its structure weakens due to the sublimation of the contained gases -mainly water-, which in turn drags solids, and to the tidal forces caused by the Sun’s powerful gravity.

The most “beautiful” consequence of this whole process is the formation of the long tails that most kites show.

During the second half of March, various observers were able to follow how the fragments of the comet were separating and, in turn, breaking up into other smaller fragments.

The Hubble Space Telescope observed them in detail on April 20 and 23.

And the latest studies on the arrangement and evolution of the fragments, in parallel and not as a “fragment train”, point out that, probably, the fragmentation happened at a great distance heliocentric and not at these moments of minimum distance from the Sun.

In any case, the fragments of the C / 2019 Y4 (ATLAS), as well as those of any disintegrating comet, follow the same orbit of the original object and are only a few thousand kilometers apart.

In no case do they change their trajectory substantially and do not represent any type of danger, explains the IAC.

At the beginning of May, at least the two main fragments were still being observed, and it seems that they will reach the perihelion on May 31, but shining considerably less than expected. EFE

