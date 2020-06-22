In recent years we have wondered about the health of the loyalty, wondering if it was dead or if it was simply changing shape. Then came the Covid 19 that has changed our daily routine and work routine, and we have stopped to reflect on whether the strategies used up to now have to be updated. We have experienced a true revolution that has brought confusion and innovation. Companies and consumers have advanced blindly in unexplored territory where a great absence has been clearly seen.

BEHAVIOURAL LOYALTY, THE GREAT ABSENT

Everyone talks about loyalty, few really develop it. Loyalty is not a calculator to assign points to a customer and give them pots or discounts. Loyalty is a strategy, a journey of rapprochement between brand and user. It begins with the engagement, continues with the on-boarding process and is carried out with many periodic activities that stimulate the continuous relationship. It is an attention that puts the client at the center and allows studying their behaviors to intercept tastes and preferences, anticipating their need.

WHAT HAS THE PANDEMIC TAUGHT US?

During the pandemic, many companies realized that they did not have a reactive database and did not know their own consumers beyond the information related to purchases or the age of the relationship, of not having a preferential channel to dialogue with them in a personalized way. The pandemic has made something stand out: its customers exist, even when they cannot buy their products and services, or when they cannot choose them, because perhaps they are out of stock or momentarily unavailable. But your customers exist and can choose a competitor’s product, and perhaps prefer it to yours. And this is something that can really happen if we do not know them and we have nothing better to offer them, in addition to the usual « Buy now » or « choose ».

3 KEY POINTS TO KEEP IN MIND

Covid has taught us that nothing should be taken for granted: in marketing, as well as in interpersonal relationships, it is necessary to build lasting relationships, to be able to count on them in difficult times. Here then three key points, which will have to guide the strategies of all of us, from now on:

BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS IS A MUST

Strategies must consider all consumer behaviors and the relationship must go beyond the simple purchase action

DATA IS THE KING

There is no loyalty without technology as backup. Mapping behavior in real time allows to identify dynamic user clusters to which to send specific communications to guide their behavior and improve ROI.

DELIVERY VALUE

That loyalty is mutual is something that is already under everyone’s attention. The loyalty we ask of consumers has to be valued by offering personalized opportunities that consider preferences and trends in social networks.

