Bz new family electric toyota

For two years we already knew that Toyota was working on a fully electric propulsion SUV and the most recent application in the patent office of the European Union confirms what its name will be: BZ, by Beyond Zero. Its logo was also known. But in reality, this will be the name of a new family of vehicles with this propulsion.

Toyota BZ advance

In addition to BZ, Toyota applied to patent the initials BZ1 to BZ5, and BZ1X to BZ5X, which indicates that the brand does plan to make BZ a new family of electric vehicles. AND, how could it be otherwise, they will all be vans, from the small BZ1 to the larger BZ5. Versions with an X at the end of the name would have four-wheel drive.

Regardless of their size all Toyota BZs will use the modular e-TNGA platform developed in conjunction with Subaru, which allows front-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, rear drive, and different sizes of batteries. However, at the moment there are no more specific preliminary data on capabilities, powers or autonomy.

Subaru Electric SUV Design Study

As for the design they will have, little is known as well, although there have been official advances as well as leaked patent images. In any case, the general design line would be based on a design study presented by Subaru (photo above) two years ago to show the shared platform.

Regarding the first Toyota BZ, which will be presented on April 19 during the Shanghai Motor Show, its size would be similar to that of the RAV4 but It is still too early to know if it will be the smallest or one of the intermediate models. The smallest would have a cabin for five passengers and the largest up to three rows of seats.

Toyota will have its first 100% electric vehicle in SUV format in 2021