ByteDance Says No Immediate Plans to Go Public

By Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe

BEIJING, Apr 23 (Reuters) – Beijing-based company ByteDance said on Friday it has no immediate plans to conduct an Initial Public Offering (IPO), after conducting a detailed study.

“We believe that, at the moment, the company does not meet the requirements to go public,” said ByteDance, owner of TikTok, in a statement posted on its account on Toutiao, a Chinese news aggregator developed by ByteDance that is also known as Jinri Toutiao.

ByteDance last month hired former Xiaomi executive Shou Zi Chew for the newly created position of CFO, a sign that the tech company is approaching an expected IPO.

Reuters reported that ByteDance has been exploring the possibility of listing Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in New York or Hong Kong, or obtaining a public listing of some of its businesses in China, including Douyin and Toutiao.

ByteDance has also been studying a potential IPO of its businesses outside of China, which include TikTok – not available in the Asian giant -, in Europe or the United States.

