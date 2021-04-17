ByteDance Leaked Memo Reveals High Revenue Projections

(Bloomberg) – ByteDance Ltd. is gearing up for a historic IPO and an internal memo has leaked showing that the owner of TikTok is aiming to increase advertising sales in China by 42% and triple the size of its business from e-commerce this year.

The internet titan is looking to boost ad revenue from its China-based businesses, including Douyin and Toutiao, to 260 billion yuan ($ 39.8 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, according to the memo seen by Bloomberg. News. The target excludes the popular TikTok. It also points to a gross e-commerce value of up to 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion last year.

Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese twin, is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with about 610-620 million in March. The goals are preliminary and still subject to change, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity. A spokesperson for ByteDance did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The strong targets highlight ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s biggest internet companies. The firm, whose overall revenues more than doubled to $ 35 billion last year, has begun preparations for a listing of some of its major businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and the United States as a listing venue. said people familiar with the matter. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of Chinese assets, although the size could still change as deliberations are at an early stage.

If ByteDance hits its sales target, its Chinese branch will have accomplished in nine years what Facebook did in 13 years, and that excludes TikTok and other overseas companies. At $ 40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly double YouTube’s.

Founded by Zhang Yiming in 2012, ByteDance demonstrated the rare ability to create replay services in competition with giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Its first big hit was the news aggregator Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. . TikTok became a global phenomenon, while Douyin leads China’s domestic market. The 38-year-old founder is now among the richest people in the world after ByteDance’s stock traded on the private market at a valuation of more than $ 250 billion, people familiar with it said.

Last month, the company hired its first CFO, Chew Shou Zi, who oversaw Xiaomi Corp. as CFO for more than two years. The appointment has fueled speculation about the social media giant’s plans to go public.

ByteDance is increasing its competition with Alibaba, and brand and merchant ad sales are expected to reach at least half that of larger companies this year, according to the memo. Ecommerce is likely to overtake games to become the top contributor to your ad revenue this year.

