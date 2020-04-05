CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, USA (AP) – William Byron led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races, with no reward for his video game skills. He was victorious on the third opportunity.

Byron easily won the virtual race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the NASCAR race would have taken place had it not been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some things are different but many other things are the same and this is a track that I always enjoy being on,” Byron said. “It’s fun to have some pressure on iRacing, I usually run it to have fun and get better.”

NASCAR modified the format this weekend and started with a 50-lap pre-race individual classification. This determined the starting order. Byron came out in first position and was never threatened.

The entertainment fee was provided by the pilots who relayed their experience so that fans could hear the actions and their discussions.

Bubba Wallace apparently “quit angry” over an incident in the race. “This is why I don’t take this seriously. I’m leaving, ”Wallace said in his broadcast.

After fans rebuffed him on Twitter, Wallace scoffed at how serious virtual racing is taken with his response.

“Ruin so many people’s days by leaving … a video game,” he wrote. “Ha ha ha, a video game. Quarantined life is difficult. ”

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson fired his ‘spotter’ after 20 laps into the race by mistakenly informing him that he had room with another vehicle and ended up crashing. Erik Jones had problems with his internet that led him to miss the qualification and the Mexican Daniel Suárez finished out for the second consecutive week, accompanied by Kyle Larson after they collided.

Not happy, Suarez said Larson should have disqualified as he did last week.

Virtual racing has been a lifesaver for the motorsport industry. IndyCar launched a series a week after NASCAR’s second race last Saturday aired on NBC Sports. Both NASCAR races have broken records in virtual sports. More than a million people watched the competition last week on Fox.

Rita Wilson, who along with her husband Tom Hanks recovered from the new coronavirus, sang the national anthem from her California home.