Byron Buxton leading MLB at AVG after 5-5 matchday

The gardener of the Minnesota Twins, Byron buxton, is leading the MLB in AVG batting after hitting 5-5 against the Indians.

Byron buxton He went up to the majors with a ton of projections, but more than five seasons went by and he still hadn’t seen something extremely incredible other than his glove, arm and leg speed.

However, since opening day he has been on fire, hitting 438. Beating Yermin Mercedes (432) in batting percentage and tying with Ronald Acuña Jr. for the lead in home runs with a total of 8.

On Wednesday afternoon against the Cleveland Indians this batting 5-5 with a home run, double and three singles. Total, Byron buxton he’s hitting 438. with 8 homers, 14 RBIs, 2 stolen bases and 14 runs.

He became the Twins’ first hitter to go 5-5 since Dernard Span in 2008.

Does Buxton have all five tools?

Buxton is one of the fastest players in the MLBHe was a gold and platinum glove, his arm reaches up to 95 mph from the outfield and now he is developing a certain power in his club that could completely change the way he is seen in the best baseball in the world.

Here the report and video:

Byron Buxton went for 5-for-5, JA Happ pitched seven innings and the #MNTwins thumped Cleveland to the tune of 10-2. @grandcasinoMN | #StoryOfTheGame – Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 28, 2021