Byron Buxton flies “Superman” to catch the ball in the outfield

The gardener of the Twins from Minnesota, Byron buxton, not only does he hit in the current season of Major League Baseball – MLB, He also defends and this Saturday he starred in a tremendous catch against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the second inning, a Kevin Newman hit to center field was what he took advantage of Byron buxton to fly and get a tremendous catch that prevented another race against the Twins, without a doubt the defensive gem of this Saturday in the Big leagues.

That Newman connection could have dipped into the field and easily made extra base for the Pirates, but Buxton, showed his great level in the 2021 season of MLB and took out his Golden Glove caste to make a tremendous catch for the Twins.

Here’s the catch:

Byron buxton He measured that connection to the end and went headlong at the right moment, to get the catch that is undoubtedly among the best we have seen in these three weeks of the 2021 campaign of MLB.

Buxton has been fundamental for Twins in attack and also in defense, it is well the case with this catch against the Pirates that served to prevent the Minnesota team from receiving runs. A gem in the Big leagues.

Nothing gets past Byron Buxton 😳⁰⁰ (via @BallySportsNOR) pic.twitter.com/A2FudNF7iu – Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) April 24, 2021

Byron buxton is an experienced outfielder and plays like this catch has made in his career in the Big leagues, since he is a winner of the Golden Glove and even the Platinum Glove with the Twins.