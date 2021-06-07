Bye Warriors? Kelly Oubre Jr and Knicks have an interest in signing a deal

At the last minute it came to light that the player Kelly Oubre Jr and New York Knicks have an interest in signing an agreement in the NBA.

The player Kelly Oubre is a player who possibly comes out of the Golden State Warriors, as next season Klay Thopson will return and Oubre was practically signed to replace him in the NBA.

Kelly Oubre He is a very effective player who in the team of New York Knicks could develop his role on the court in the NBA.

Here the data:

Report: The Knicks and Kelly Oubre reportedly have “mutual interest,” via @NYPost_Berman pic.twitter.com/sZTEwCFfjP – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 7, 2021

People say that Kelly Oubre could you go for New York Knicks because they both have a mutual interest in NBA so it is very likely to be done.

This season Kelly Oubre averaged 14 points 3 assists 5 rebounds per game in the NBA with the team of Golden State Warriors.