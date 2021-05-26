Bye monogamy? Kylie Jenner and Travis returned as an open couple

According to the source cited by the American media, who is a close friend of the couple, the two have been dating again for a few months in this new modality, away from monogamy.

“They have rekindled the old flame and are dating again, but they are also free to date other people. To be frank … they are in an open relationship, “said Kylie and Travis’s close friend.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner. (Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix)

Everything seems to indicate that singleness is a very important factor for Travis, so he does not want to lose the privileges that this brings to his life, however, he needs Kylie to feel the family bond with her and her little girl.

“They agreed to get back together, but as a non-exclusive couple … and they both agree to that,” added the source.