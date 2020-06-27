Who did not see any of the movies in the « Pirates of the Caribbean » saga? Boats, fights, comedy and a protagonist who received thousands of applauses: Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Apparently, it doesn’t go anymore. Margot Robbie would be, from now on, the new captain of the Black Pearl.

Margot Robbie She is one of the most coveted actresses in the world of Hollywood in recent times. Her beauty and talent demonstrated as Harley quinn at DC Comics Extended Universe, among other roles, they positioned her as one of the stars that all directors want to have.

In the last few hours, it was revealed that Robbie seems to be looking for another facet in his acting career: as a pirate. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Margot will star in the new Pirates of the Caribbean. Do fans say goodbye to Johnny Depp, the legendary Jack Sparrow, or the villain and crazy girlfriend of El Guasón?

Don’t worry: it has nothing to do with the new one that was announced and is in the hands of Craig Mazin. This new installment will not be a spinoff nor will it feature Jack Sparrow, but it will be related to the universe of this successful saga of Disney.

What they will have in common is the one directed by Craig Mazin, starring Robbie and with the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer. In principle, no one has given more details of what the plot will be like, nor did the actress’s followers draw fan arts to see a screenshot of Margot Robbie as a pirate. It will leave everyone on the big screen!

« Pirates of the Caribbean » is one of the most popular sagas internationally. It has raised more than 4,000 million dollars in his five films. In several of them, in addition to the original cast, we have been able to see great celebrities such as Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Paul McCartney and even, Keith Richards.

The last installment of that rate was Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge and it was not one of the highest grossing. Still, the team behind the movies starring Johnny Depp seem to not give up and don’t want to close the series yet.

The screenwriter Christina Hodson (the same from ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘Bumblebee’) was the one who signed with Disney to write a new movie of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ with a female lead. What will Johnny Depp think about this new movie idea?

We will have to wait for confirmations: locations, plot and new cast. Surely, with Margot Robbie on screen, we would not be surprised to think that it will be a great success when normality in the world returns slowly and we can return to the seats, enjoying a movie from the film industry.