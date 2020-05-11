During the 23 MCU movies, incredible scenes have been seen where the most powerful heroes on Earth have had the opportunity to combine their powers, one of the most remembered was when Captain America raised the hammer of Thor and when this happened many fans lost head. But Spider-Man might be treated similarly, but … with Doctor Strange?

The two heroes are key members of the Avengers team and helped defeat Thanos during the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. And now thanks to the preparation of an animated series called ‘What If …?’ where alternate MCU stories will be seen, have released a fan art of Spider-Man wearing the Doctor Strange cape.

‘What If …?’, Will offer many twists on the stories that have been shown during the 23 MCU movies and is known to feature several of MCU actors reprising their roles, and according to Marvel producer and boss , Kevin Feige, lThe series will have two seasons and will offer great surprises to fans. This animated series is based on the comics of the same name that became very famous in the 70s.

Considering all the possibilities of the mixtures of powers or alternate stories that could be seen in ‘What If …?’, A Spider-Man fan art wearing the Doctor Strange cape has been revealed. The director is the artist Camille Vialet, who in his own fan art he showed Doctor Strange in Iron Man.

Although the idea is interesting, it is highly unlikely that this will happen in the ‘What If …?’ Series. It is known that thanks to the animation chief of the series, Stephan Franck, that his entire team is working on the project from home and that hopefully means that the series will not be delayed. ‘What If…?’ has an upcoming release date somewhere in 2021.