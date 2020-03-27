After starting the successful company more than forty years ago – in 1975 – this Friday it was time for a historic farewell. Bill gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, He decided resign from the board of directors of your technology company. The reason? Spend more time on philanthropy and the foundation he runs alongside Melinda Gates.

We know that they were not losing sleep over this news, but it is still worth clarifying that does not mean that Bill Gates completely withdraws from his companybecause it will continue to chambé like technology consultant.

Although this resignation is surprising, for almost 12 years the millionaire tycoon had been anticipating the dismissal. In 2008 he stopped working every day at Microsoft and in 2014 he also resigned from his position as chairman of the board of directors. So, although nobody expected it, it is not surprising that in this 2020 he took the final step to his retirement.

Well … I half withdraw.

According to statement released by microsoft, Bill gates He will dedicate himself to the work of his foundation, which includes global issues such as health, development, education and climate change. Of course, he will also be a technology advisor to all the company’s top officials.

“Bill founded the company with the idea of ​​democratizing the strength of software and with the passion to solve the greatest challenges in society and therefore, today, the world and Microsoft are a better place. The board of directors has benefited from Bill’s vision and leadership. Microsoft will continue to count on its advice to develop new products and services, “he wrote. Satya Nadella, the current director of the company, in an emotional statement.

The words of friendship and praise, as you imagine, were superfluous. “I am grateful for BilI’s friendship and I look forward to continuing to work to achieve the mission of empowering every person and organization on the planet to achieve more,” added the current director.

Before the departure of Bill gates of the board of Microsoft, the company founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is in the hands of 12 new members.