BYD HAN EV: Huawei’s 5G car

At the heart of this electrified, luxury saloon is Huawei’s highest technology in the 5G arena, the starting point for fully autonomous driving.

BYD stands for Build Your Dreams and identifies the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world. Your Han EV is a sedan with exclusively electric propulsion, although a plug-in hybrid version is also available and, in turn, with front-wheel drive or 4 × 4. The technological facet that has interested us the most about this car is that it is the first to integrate Huawei 5G HiCar. It is a connectivity and intelligence platform that relates the vehicle to the environment, the infrastructures and its users; It is what Huawei calls C-V2X: Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything, in turn, closely linked with DiPilot (see attached box). All this with the virtues of 5G networks in terms of speed, data transmission power and practically zero delay. In fact, this platform includes its own operating system and is nourished by artificial intelligence to anticipate situations and solve eventualities, as well as machine learning dynamics to learn from experience. In short, the ideal technological scenario to develop autonomous driving with full safety and efficiency. However, HiCar also offers more mundane services from a smartphone, such as the possibility of controlling the car’s infotainment and comfort down to the last detail, (un) locking the doors, managing the battery charge, etc.

Blade Battery

Another of the most relevant technological details of the Han EV is its Blade battery. It is a newly designed lithium iron phosphate unit, considerably more compact and lighter than ‘traditional’ batteries in electric cars, which, however, provides a greater range of autonomy and always with the highest safety requirements. Its secret lies in the significant increase in volumetric energy density. All things being equal, the Blade Battery promises up to 30% more range, with a guaranteed lifetime of 1.2 million km (or 8 years). This type of battery is also much cheaper to produce, says BYD, which states that its Han EV will arrive in Europe shortly; It would be around 27,500 euros.

DiPilot

It is the intelligent driving assistance system. It comprises a huge catalog of technologies with the mission of ensuring both maximum safety on journeys and optimum comfort while on the move. For example, those who have already tried it say that its adaptive stop and start cruise control dynamics – present in many other models of different brands – means a different experience in the Han EV, very much in the style of Tesla’s autopilot. Forward collision alert, pedestrian identification and protection, lane change warnings, traffic sign reading … These are other driver assistance resources that, in this saloon, work in an ultra-advanced way. It is also the first Chinese vehicle to equip the Bosch Intelligent Integrated Brake System, a technology that optimizes braking and energy regeneration to power the battery while on the move.

Your records

0-100 km / h in 3.9 seconds (4.7 seconds for plug-in hybrid version) Up to 605 km of NEDC range The Blade Battery has passed crush and torsion tests, overload by 260% and heat up to 300o C.

