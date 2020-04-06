The technology is called Blade Battery and it is less prone to fires and explosions

BYD, the Chinese brand of electric cars that has sold some units in Spain as a taxi, will launch in June a new model, the Han EV, a sedan that should be its flagship. The presentation of the same was scheduled for the Shanghai Salon, which was postponed by the coronavirus.

The most interesting thing about it is its new ‘security battery’, baptized with the name of ‘Blade Battery’, which has greater resistance to fire and higher energy density.

The brand claims that this design offers an energy density 50% higher than that of a conventional battery pack. If true, that should mean significant savings in weight and volume.

The new battery is of the lithium iron phosphate type, but the main innovation is in its architecture, the key to increasing energy density. It must allow the Han EV a range of 600 kilometers! And an acceleration from 0 to 100 in 3.9 seconds.

Another very important point is that this architecture has greater protection against thermal fires, a problem that some electric vehicles have suffered. Through the networks we have been able to see several cases of Tesla incidentally burned and even some Taycan.

It should be remembered that BYD is an automobile brand that emerged from one of the most important Chinese battery factories. It was founded in 1995 to manufacture rechargeable batteries for mobile phones and computers, and in 2003 it bought one of the Chinese car companies to be licensed as such and to become the largest manufacturer of electric cars in China. Among its shareholders, in addition to its founder Wang Chuanfu, is Warren Buffet.

The group has been developing this new Blade Battery for several years, which eliminates the traditional modules and beams that support conventional battery packs, improving the use of space. The idea was to gain energy density without sacrificing safety, as some manufacturers have said.

The idea is to compress and extend the battery cells so that each one of them – each battery has a hundred – is fixed to the frame and has its own beam. Thus, the battery also assumes structural function and can even be bent, except on board. In the upper parts and engineer it has high resistance aluminum panels to achieve even greater rigidity.

The choice of lithium iron phosphate was made on the basis that the chemical structure is very stable, heats slowly, is more resistant to fire and in the event of an accident it does not release oxygen, which would favor a fire.

Among the tests that this new battery has been subjected to has been drilling by a nail, heating to 300 degrees or overloading of 260% without causing a fire or explosion. These tests and their results were shown in a video on conventional lithium batteries and even lithium iron phosphate batteries but with a conventional structure. In these two cases, the batteries showed severe heating and the lithium batteries caught fire, while the Blade Battery barely heated up.

BYD thus has the safest ‘commercial’ battery on the market and is ready to supply them to other brands. BYD vice president He Long confirmed that “there are many brands that have shown interest and states that are willing to share and work with them” in a way that is beneficial to all parties.

Precisely next May, a joint venture between BYD and Toyota, BYD Toyota EV Technology, is scheduled to come into operation to investigate in the field of batteries and develop platforms and electric vehicles. The announcement of the creation of the company was made last November and now, after having obtained all the relevant permits, its entry into operation has just been made public.

