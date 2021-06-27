BYD and ADL sign UK’s largest electric bus order

The BYD-ADL partnership has just signed the UK’s largest electric bus order to date, despite the fact that these companies have already delivered a huge fleet of exclusively battery-powered buses in England.

The famous red London buses are being electrified and have been doing so for several years now, since since 2021 we can find more than 1,000 electric buses throughout the United Kingdom from this association between BYD and ADL (acronym for Alexander Dennis Limited), a company belonging to the NFI group. And the figure will continue to rise, as the intention is to have a 100% electric fleet before 2037.

The wide acceptance of these battery-powered urban transport vehicles in the British Isles has led to this partnership being successful. sign what is so far the UK’s largest pure electric bus order ever, with a total of 195 units exclusively destined for one of the largest London operators, RATP Dev London.

BYD ADL Enviro200EV.

“In London alone, more than 400 BYD ADL electric buses have cumulatively covered more than 32 million zero-emission kilometers, with nearly 300 other vehicles to arrive, including this latest addition to RATP Dev London. RATP Dev London will be the largest electric bus operator in London by early 2022, with around 25% of its London United and London Sovereign fleets being fully electric. ‘

«[Los autobuses] They will be based at RATP Dev London’s Fulwell, Harrow and Shepherd’s Bush depots and will operate routes in the west of the capital. The buses will join 36 existing single-deck BYD ADLs in service since 2018 and 29 double-decker BYD ADLs delivered last year. The feedback from RATP Dev London on these vehicles in service has been very positive and the BYD ADL Enviro400EV double-deck in particular offers exceptional reliability in 24-hour route operations. “

Buses

In total there will be 195 copies of which 68 will match the BYD ADL Enviro200E single deck model, while the other 127 units will be buses in the classic London double-decker configuration, the BYD ADL Enviro400E model. How could it be otherwise, all of them will wear the famous red color of the urban fleet of the English capital. The new buses will be destined to cover routes in West London.