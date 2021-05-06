Bybit, the fastest growing platform for trading cryptocurrencies

Bybit came in hard and is here to stay. Launched in March 2018, Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, with more than 2 million registered users.

Built on customer-centric values, Bybit strives to provide a smart, intuitive and innovative trading experience for private and professional clients around the world.

Bybit is committed to creating a fair, transparent and efficient exchange environment and offers 24/7 multilingual customer support to provide assistance in a timely manner.

The derivative products currently offered on the Bybit platform are reverse perpetual contracts (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XRPUSD, EOSUSD), linear perpetual contracts (BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, BCHLINK, LINKUSDT, LTCUSDT, XTZUSDT, ADAUSDT, DOTUSDT, UNIUSDT) and contracts of Inverse Futures (BTCUSDT) (quarterly).

Advantages of Bybit

It has a high liquidity, which allows it to meet its obligations and give security to traders.

Its platform performs operations quickly and without overloads, since it has one of the fastest engines in the industry, guaranteeing that the large flow of transactions are carried out without problems and without interruptions.

Thus, users have placed their trust in Bybit, in part also because of the high level of security it offers. Personal data is protected with SSL encryption, your customer accounts with two-factor authentication (2FA), and funds are stored in a cold wallet system.

In Bybit you do not need to be an experienced trader, the platform adapts to the needs and type of experience that the user has, giving the opportunity to everyone regardless of the journey in the world of cryptocurrencies.

