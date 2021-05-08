Bybit Launches Cloud Mining to Democratize Ethereum Mining

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2021. Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit today announced the launch of Bybit Cloud Mining, a “mining-as-a-service” (MaaS) product that gives users Instant access to mining Ether (ETH) for just $ 100.

Democratize and reduce risk in crypto mining

The relentless growth of cryptocurrencies in recent months has captured the attention of the general public and fueled a wave of interest in crypto mining, or receiving cryptocurrency tokens for verifying transaction blocks.

However, the profitability of this activity is limited by several factors: the supply and price of the computer system, maintenance and operating costs, electricity rates that make cryptocurrency mining expensive and difficult.

As the first entry in Bybit’s ByFi product group, Bybit Cloud Mining aims to help users navigate the thriving and ever-changing industry by removing barriers to entry and ensuring a seamless entry to mining and , therefore, opening the doors to higher profitability and fewer risks. Bybit Cloud Mining offers hashing power, or hash rate, from a remote data center with shared computational power to mine Ether. Users can start with as little as $ 100 and without having to operate their own hardware.

Get in and out: high visibility and profitability

Bybit Cloud Mining offers flexible 7, 21 and 42 day plans. Users can customize a short-term investment plan to maximize profitability and minimize risks from price fluctuations and market activities that are not foreseeable in the long term. The service is instantly available upon purchase, is 100% available, and any downtime will be covered by Bybit, allowing users to mine with greater confidence.

“We are very excited to introduce Bybit Cloud Mining, I think it is an ideal solution for users interested in crypto mining, but who do not want to get bogged down in the hassle of operating and maintaining hardware,” said Bill Xing, Director. of financial products in Bybit. “With Bybit Cloud Mining, all users have to do is buy the amount of hash rate they want and sit back and watch the ETH collected directly from the cloud.”

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange created in March 2018. The company provides trading and mining services, as well as API support for private and professional clients around the world.

