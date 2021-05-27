By Vicente Fernández? Luis Miguel and Potrillo would not tour | Instagram

Everyone would like to know the reasons why they claim, the singer Vicente Fernández would be the culprit that the tour between Luis Miguel and Alejandro Fernández.

At this point no one would have imagined it and surely everyone would have disapproved that thanks to Don Vicente Fernandez, one of the most anticipated encounters has finished dissolving.

For many it would be a great surprise to know that the main reason why this meeting of two greats did not take place refers mainly to the so-called “Charro de Huentitan”.

Apparently, although the sounded presentation was canceled amid various rumors, however, a new theory suggests that it was a comment from “Don Chente”, the singer called (Vicente Fernández Gómez) the root of the cancellation of what expected to be a “great event”.

“Luis Miguel doesn’t know how to sing the rancheras, did he mean!”

Alejandro Fernandez he begins to sing boleros and “LuisMi” turns to the rancheras, then the father (Vicente Fernández, 81) comes out to say that the rancheras did not know how to sing “.

We are at the door and we are walking and a journalist asks the “Sol de México (about this statement) and I tell him” he is saying that Luis Miguel does not know how to sing “

You can tell him a little something, tell him that Luis Miguel (his son Alejandro) is going to teach him to sell rancheras, that he teaches him to sing, but he is going to teach him to sell, “said Polo Martínez

It was the former manager and friend of the interpreter of “O tú o no” Polo Martínez who would reveal to an Argentine media this new version that points to the reason that led Luis Miguel not to want to appear with his offspring.

Everything seems to indicate that after the comments of the interpreter of the famous song “Por tu mald! To amor”, the gap between Alejandro Fernández and Luis Miguel became bigger which led to the cancellation of the presentation that both would hold together.

Even the part of the story that would have come to be known the most is the strong demand on the part of the representatives of “El Potrillo” for the bolero singer.

At first, it would only have transpired that the negotiations between the two figures would have come to an end before even raising the details of their show.

As circulated at first, that the “money problems” in the middle of the negotiations of its two representatives led to the definitive cancellation, this after a loss of 7 million dollars was noted.

Said amount would have been deposited to the account of Luis Miguel and according to various sources, “he never returned it”, which culminated in a lawsuit by the son of Vicente Fernández Gómez, father of Alejandro Fernández.

After the “Pasión Tour” tour was completely canceled, which occurred in the midst of Luis Miguel Gallego’s health crisis, the “Tinnitus” disorder he suffers from in the ear, the prominent figure receives a lawsuit from the son of the “Charro” for 6.5 million dollars, a debt that finally the “Sol” ends up paying off in November 2017.

Apparently, beyond the differences that the “Sun” has had with other figures such as Christian Castro for example, who would even be addressed in the fictional plot that portrays the life of Luis Miguel.

Now the new reason would emerge that indicates that other issues influenced the artist’s decision not to comply with the deal with the interpreter of pop / ranchera music