By the exploration of home consumption, Enacom recommends a rational use of the internet

The quarantine ordered by the government and the recommendation of social distancing in order to reduce the circulation of the coronavirus and limit as much as possible its transmission between people caused an explosion of internet use through streaming videos, use of social networks and consumption of telecommunication services.

Consequently, this began to cause problems in the network, which was immediately registered by Telcos and the National Telecommunications Entity (Enacom), the sector regulator.

In response, Enacom yesterday released 7 recommendations for responsible use of the internet, to avoid its collapse, namely:

1 Use landlines for voice call

2 Use SMS instead of WhatsApp for instant messaging

3 Avoid communications via streaming or video calls and, if necessary, minimize the quality of transmission

4 Avoid sending materials that are not essential

5 Be precise in messages to avoid unnecessary twists and turns

6 Rationally use online platforms that involve large consumption on the network

7 Do not viralize chains or unverified information

ONLY follow the recommendations provided by official bodies of the national, provincial or municipal government

At the bottom of the recommendations is the slogan “Responsible communication” and the name of the president of Enacom, Claudio Ambrosini.

Simple recommendations

In dialogue with InfobaeAmbrosini pointed out that although the quarantine began on Friday, Enacom detected as of Saturday a large consumption of streaming platforms, the main applicant for the “broadband” services provided by telecommunications companies.

The government agency, based on data provided by Arsat and the Telcos, noticed a sharp increase in the use of WhatsApp, due to the fact that during the confinement, people increased the number of memes and, in particular, videos that they send through that medium.

“That is why we appeal to simple recommendations: to speak, better to use a fixed line; for something that does not require an immediate response, text message instead of WhatsApp; and not to use WhatsApp groups unless it is necessary, “Ambrosini reiterated.

In addition, as a more general measure and beyond the use of network capacity, the official pointed out the advisability of online consultations being “logical”. In this regard, he said that there are many inquiries about alleged infectious disease specialists who offer their knowledge, for example, of the coronavirus.

Therefore, among the recommendations are not to viralize chains or unverified information, follow only those provided by official organizations and ignore the sorcerer’s apprentices who proliferate online. Although that recommendation is more for mental health than bandwidth consumption. “It has to do, more than anything, with avoiding panic,” Ambrosini explained.

On the supply side, what there was so far was the decision by Telcos to roll back the rate increases and continue to monitor consumption on the network.

“We, through Arsat, give a lot of bandwidth to educational platforms, so that they circulate well, but the main source of demand for broadband is the use of streaming through platforms such as Netflix, Amazon and HBO Go” Ambrosini explained.

Confined and “socially estranged”, people, more than cooking, playing cards, reading or making love -although the world seems to be ending- watch streaming movies.

For this reason, Enacom asked the providers of these services (the big one is Netflix) to decrease the transmission quality, as it already did in European countries for a period of 30 days. In fact, Netflix was in reply and this Monday Ambrosini will have a conference call with representatives of the firm, which handles regional traffic from the US.

If the decision is taken into account in Europe, the company will probably agree to the order.

On Saturday morning, there was still insufficient information to verify whether Enacom’s recommendations had taken effect. You can probably see something in the afternoon.

An additional complication is that Several directors of Arsat, the satellite company, are in quarantine after attending the “Washington Satellite Show”, a world fair for the sector that took place in the North American capital. In addition, they saw representatives of Hughes, a North American company that last year provided antennas for the “Ka band” service to some 5,000 Argentines in mountain ranges.

The problem is that for the return the government had included the US among the countries that those who arrived from there had to undergo quarantine. That period will only be completed next Saturday.