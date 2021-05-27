“By the end of the year cryptocurrencies are likely to make new all-time highs”

Is fear reduced in the markets that inflation is not transitory? What do you think of the behavior of the main stock exchanges in recent sessions?

More than a matter of judging whether or not it is transitory, the market is believing the message of the central banks. As soon as there are some dissonant voices within the advice of the Federal Reserve that maybe we should withdraw stimulus Jerome Powell automatically exits and says that there is no problem and that inflation is going to be transitory. With which, one thing is the evidence of the data, another is that the concept of transience is something very subjective. We don’t know how long it can last or how long inflation can rise above 2% to the point of making the Fed or the ECB uncomfortable. They do not say it, therefore, the only way to act is to believe those who send us verbally. The message at the moment is “we are concerned that rates are going to be at 0% for a long time because we are going to wait to see if this is temporary and that may take months.” Another different thing is that if the PCE of this Friday, for which 2.4% is expected, and came out above, investors will probably think the Fed did not have such strong data, and therefore it will have to change Your message. We are going to adapt these expectations depending on whether the data will be in line with the forecasts made by the Fed or not. But there is no doubt that as long as the central bank’s discourse does not change, investors are very comfortable in the stock market.

Are investors making profits at the more cyclical and “value” cutoffs and back betting on growth ones?

Part of what we have experienced in these first months of 2021 is that we have seen how growth companies did worse than value companies. We have seen corrections of almost 9% on the Nasdaq. Some companies like Tesla or NIO have had behaviors of drops of more than 45% or even 50%. At the moment in which you see companies with a very growth profile and you pose as a risk that they can withdraw the monetary stimulus, it is the companies that suffer first, compared to value, which probably have not participated in such an extensive way in the good stock market behavior of the last years. If the market believes that there will be no change in monetary policy, it is normal for companies to return to growth. If a certain risk becomes evident again that the end of this ultra-expansive environment of QE and 0% rates could end earlier than expected, the pressure on growth companies will return again and we will see more refuge or a less bad behavior of the companies. value companies.

There may be less fear in the markets about inflation, but there is still talk of when central banks will start reducing their asset purchases and raising interest rates. What can they see most benefited and harmed by tapering? Will it have effects on the Ibex 35 and the price of a Spanish company?

The impact is global. If you think that part of what has brought the market to current levels is unconditional support from central banks through highly expansive monetary policies; If you start to withdraw that support, it is normal for the opposite effect to occur. We always talk about the effect of reducing the risk premium due to the actions of central banks. If they started talking about reducing QE, what we call tapering, automatically this reduction in the risk premium disappears and, therefore, having more risk, the portfolios have to be adjusted by reducing exposure. That is going to be a bit what would happen. Therefore, the first impact is global, not only affects one sector, but affects the entire stock market and not only the United States, but all stock markets in the world. The monetary policy set by the US is then replicated globally. You have a first general negative impact, but then there will be a selection and an asset allocation by investors when they begin to establish that the new framework is phasing out of stimulus. The way you are going to position yourself is different.

Both for the Spanish stock market and for the rest of stock exchanges, if a sequence of monetary normalization really begins, that is, increases in interest rates or withdrawal of QE, the companies or sectors that are going to benefit the most are the financial sector, that is, , banks and insurers. Because normally, what interests this type of company the most is that there is steepening in the yield curve. In other words, there is a large intermediation margin between short-term and long-term money. In Europe we have not had this because the ECB has made an effort to keep the long-term financing costs, for example, the 10-year bond between 1 and 0% and the rates at 0%. With which, it has practically destroyed the steepening in the curve, which makes it very difficult for there to be intermediation margin that banks can exploit to make money.

But if there were an increase in interest rates, obviously that steepening would occur. In the US, this steepening has been a reality for many months. Hence, banking in the US has done much better than banking in Europe.

On the other hand, the major losers are companies that are in debt, those that have stable growth, but with high debt. Some utilities, some telecoms, some companies dedicated to infrastructures … Those types of companies that depend on a relatively high level of indebtedness. If you raise the cost of borrowing, it directly affects their waterline of profits. They are the harmed clearings.

A few weeks ago we talked about the strong rises in a large part of raw materials, many of them at highs. What is happening now? What factors are behind?

I think that when the markets behave in such a vertical way as we have seen in many commodities, such as copper with rises that have even surpassed all-time highs in a matter of a few months, you always have to count on that sooner or later it will have setbacks. Vertical movements are hardly sustainable over time. The question is not whether there is going to be a correction, but when there is going to be one. We have seen in some of them that the process of falling price has already begun. The second big question is whether this is the end of the commodity rallies. Personally, I think not. I think that with rising inflation data over the next few months it is very likely that we still have some significant correction in commodities, but I would be surprised if the upward process ended there. Most likely, after a correction, we will see how the second part of this year brings substantial price increases. There is obviously a problem in the world of raw materials, which is closely linked to the economic cycle. We have thrown so much monetary and fiscal stimulus into the economy that the problem right now is that part of the productive capacity has been destroyed. Many companies have gone bankrupt and there are many countries that are not yet in a situation of normalization because the vaccination process has not yet begun in a serious way. In other words, there are distribution channels that do not work well. Suddenly, we have consumption that begins to return encouraged by aid. The recovery of the economies returns. Consumers have a savings rate that they have not had for practically decades. And when you want to consume you discover that there is no product. This lack of balance between demand and supply is probably something that is going to make prices tend to rise more. We see it in the world of semiconductors. It will take two years to expand manufacturing capacity to compensate for the new demand. This inflationary pressure that can generate upward prices of raw materials is something more structural than it seems a priori when it is heard in the market that it is something transitory.

The bitcoin recovers the 40,000 dollars after the falls registered before the last step taken by the Chinese authorities against mining and activities related to cryptocurrencies. What is your assessment of these latest movements?

Cryptocurrencies represent the Achilles heel of the monetary system as we know it. You have to have a 360-degree vision. We are living a kind of financial Matrix. The famous MMT, modern monetary theory, which seems to be the solution to all our problems. The central bank on duty creates money out of thin air. It buys debt from the government, therefore, it transfers money so that it can carry out fiscal programs, economic restructuring, and bet on economies based on renewable energy. It is neither a modern theory nor is it a panacea. It is something that has already been brought about a long time ago and it was an absolute failure. And it will be a failure again. But faced with this new reality, the greatest risk is that a second way or alternative monetary system will emerge that is not controlled by central banks and that is the world of cryptocurrencies. What happens if cryptos begin to have a sufficiently large acceptance to suggest that they are the competition to the monetary system, understanding it as the one we have been living for centuries and that governments and central banks control. So it’s a big problem. We begin to see that certain countries struggle to avoid it, others want to create their own existing currency in digital format. Nobody really wants crypto to become an unregulated alternative to the concept of buying and selling products based on them. There is a lot of tension generated there. China’s behavior seeks to stop this parallel process of a financial system. We will probably see more of this. There is going to be a brutal battle because this market cannot represent an alternative to the known and conventional money market.

Does that mean crypto isn’t going to do well? We were expecting a major May-June correction, what we call wave 4. Our feeling is that by the end of the year cryptos are probably going to make new all-time highs. I like the behavior, although it is a real earthquake at the news level. I have a positive expectation on the evolution of cryptos, loaded with a lot of volatility as we have seen recently.