During the quarantine weeks several firms decided to release games to download for free for a limited time. Yesterday, after some rumors, the Epic Games store collapsed for several hours after communicating that Give away the premium edition of “GTA V” (Grand Theft Auto) until May 21.

The news sparked a revolution in the gaming community for a video game released in September 2013 (playing on Windows 8 or PS3 / Xbox 360). The reason? “GTA V ’is one of the most played video games globally, it is positioned among the top 10 in all markets in the world.

Since its launch, more than 120 million copies have been sold. GTA V also has 7 Guinness records: best-selling action / adventure video game in 24 hours; best-selling video game in 24 hours; fastest-growing $ 1 trillion entertainment property; video game that has reached the trillion dollars faster; fastest growing video game in 24 hours; entertainment product with the highest income generated in 24 hours; Most viewed trailer of an action / adventure video game.

To download “GTA V” to your PC you must register in the Epic Games online store, and activate the verification in two steps to obtain the free games that they give away every week. This promotion ends on Thursday, May 21.

It is important to be patient, since the website of the Epic Games Store has experienced problems in the last hours due to the high traffic of users. By entering the site you can register a new account or it is also possible to use the data from Facebook, Google, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo accounts.

Before starting, you must activate the two-step verification, which can be done by receiving a code through SMS, by email, or by using an authentication app.

Once this is done, it is now possible to download the free games at epicgames.com/store. In the “Free Games” section, choose GTA V and then the path will be totally intuitive.